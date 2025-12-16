Similkameen still dealing with high water levels as more rain looms

Photo: Tulameen Fire Department Sandbaggers at work in Tulameen overnight.

The Similkameen Valley has woken up to no rain but still rushing and high water in many local waterways.

Evacuation alerts and some orders remain in place throughout the region, a full list of which can be found here.

In Tulameen, fire crews from all over the region got together to assist with sandbagging overnight, a collaboration the Tulameen and District Fire Department is extremely grateful for.

This morning, they report that cold temperatures helped overnight, as the Tulameen River and Otter Creek levels are dropping.

"Otter Lake levels are rising, all of the creeks that feed in to the lake are full and will take a few days to run through the system. Be aware of water in crawl spaces," reads an update from the fire department Tuesday morning.

"The issue is not surface water but rising ground water."

In Princeton, the situation is much the same as last night. The Similkameen River is running high and moving rapidly, and the word from Princeton Emergency Management is to stay away from the river banks.

More rain is expected to start in the region around noon.

Residents of the region are reminded to sign up for Voyent Alert!, the regional app for emergency notifications, online here.