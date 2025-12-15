Clear bag policy for safety implemented at Penticton Vees games

Photo: Penticton Vees Vees announce Ladies Night.

Penticton Vees games will have a clear bag policy staring in the new year.

"The Penticton Vees, in collaboration with the South Okanagan Events Centre, will officially implement a Clear Bag Policy for all Penticton Vees home games starting January 1, 2026," reads a press release from the organization.

"This initiative aligns with industry standards and is designed to enhance public safety while also providing a faster, more efficient entry process for fans attending games and events at the SOEC."

Permitted bags will now include:

Clear Bags made of plastic, vinyl, or PVC, no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”

Small purses, belt bags, clutches, or wallets measuring 4.5” x 6.5” or smaller, which may be brought in addition to a clear bag

Clear backpacks no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” with no more than two pockets

Penticton Vees–branded clear bags, available for purchase at the Vees Blue Zone, located at Gate 1 of the SOEC

One-gallon clear freezer bags (e.g., Ziploc-style bags)

Medical and diaper bags are permitted after proper inspection at entry points

Blankets and seat cushions are permitted after proper inspection at entry points

"All items inside clear bags must be fully visible, and tinted or coloured clear bags are not permitted," reads the press release.

"For guests without a clear bag, one-gallon clear freezer bags (such as Ziploc) are acceptable alternatives."

The stated goal is a "safer environment for fans, athletes, and staff while also reducing wait times during security screening."