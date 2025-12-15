276597
Shop in downtown Penticton for a chance to win $500 in gift cards

Time is ticking to support local and be entered in a contest to win a $500 jackpot.

Until Dec. 17, participating downtown businesses are part of the annual 24 Days of Christmas contest.

Stop in at any participating business for your chance to win $500 in downtown gift cards or a movie night package.

Businesses involved are:

  • Impactfull zero-waste refillery & pantry
  • Cannabis Cottage
  • Mi Amor Clothing Boutique
  • Carls Flower
  • City Centre Fitness
  • Delicato Kitchen Goods
  • Penticton Optical
  • Apres Ice Cream / Coffee
  • Sushi Genki
  • Beadz
  • Peaches Lingerie
  • Vitamin King
  • Highway 97 Brewing
  • Cannery Brewing
  • Pure Gym
  • Tickleberries
  • Peach City Runners
  • Just 4 Fun
  • Grooveyard

Winners will be drawn at noon on Dec. 19, so there is still time to enter.

