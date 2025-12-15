Shop in downtown Penticton for a chance to win $500 in gift cards

Time is ticking to support local and be entered in a contest to win a $500 jackpot.
Until Dec. 17, participating downtown businesses are part of the annual 24 Days of Christmas contest.
Stop in at any participating business for your chance to win $500 in downtown gift cards or a movie night package.
Businesses involved are:
- Impactfull zero-waste refillery & pantry
- Cannabis Cottage
- Mi Amor Clothing Boutique
- Carls Flower
- City Centre Fitness
- Delicato Kitchen Goods
- Penticton Optical
- Apres Ice Cream / Coffee
- Sushi Genki
- Beadz
- Peaches Lingerie
- Vitamin King
- Highway 97 Brewing
- Cannery Brewing
- Pure Gym
- Tickleberries
- Peach City Runners
- Just 4 Fun
- Grooveyard
Winners will be drawn at noon on Dec. 19, so there is still time to enter.