Shop in downtown Penticton for a chance to win $500 in gift cards

Photo: DBPIA Leslie Lessard and Amber Belcourt presenting the 24 Days of Christmas contest

Time is ticking to support local and be entered in a contest to win a $500 jackpot.

Until Dec. 17, participating downtown businesses are part of the annual 24 Days of Christmas contest.

Stop in at any participating business for your chance to win $500 in downtown gift cards or a movie night package.

Businesses involved are:

Impactfull zero-waste refillery & pantry

Cannabis Cottage

Mi Amor Clothing Boutique

Carls Flower

City Centre Fitness

Delicato Kitchen Goods

Penticton Optical

Apres Ice Cream / Coffee

Sushi Genki

Beadz

Peaches Lingerie

Vitamin King

Highway 97 Brewing

Cannery Brewing

Pure Gym

Tickleberries

Peach City Runners

Just 4 Fun

Grooveyard

Winners will be drawn at noon on Dec. 19, so there is still time to enter.