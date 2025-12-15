Similkameen stays on alert as rain falls, rivers rise

Photo: RDOS High waters in the Similkameen.

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for areas in the Similkameen, as an atmospheric weather event descends on the region.

Coldwater River and surrounding areas, Similkameen River and tributaries including the Tulameen area, and Skagit River and its surrounding areas are all impacted.

"The soil moisture has been saturated by the previous atmospheric river events. Additional 10 to 25 mm of 24-hour precipitation is expected for these regions for the coming days. Warmer than normal temperatures are also expected and will trigger more snowmelt," reads an update from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen via provincial authorities.

"The river levels are currently relatively high and rising. The latest hydrological modeling demonstrates that the streamflows in these rivers are expected to rise to the 2 to 5-year return period levels and peaked tonight, drop slightly tomorrow and then rise again on Wednesday," reads the report from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship.

"Heavy rain and high streamflow bring increased risk for unstable banks, river erosion, submerged roads, swift water hazards, flooding and landslides. Stay clear of the banks of swift running rivers and never drive across flooded roads, bridges or river crossings. At this time of year leaves can clog storm drains and impact urban drainage. Keep storm drains clear."

RDOS residents are all encouraged to register with Voyent Alert!, an app which will provide details should an emergency unfold.

Campgrounds closed

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band is reminding people that Ashnola Road and nearby campgrounds remain closed.

"Talking to crews there, they have had a couple of occurrences where people are trying to come up and camp on that very first campsite," said Justin Smith, LSIB communications coordinator, in a video posted to social media.

"I need to reiterate that that road right at the end of the pavement is closed. The campsite is closed all through there, and the Ashnola Campground itself is also closed for the winter. So there is no space available whatsoever, and everybody else should be staying away from that area because of the rainfall that we've had here in the last couple days."

Smith added crews are exercising caution as there is increased moisture along the hillsides, and they are attempting to identify the water source. The Ashnola received roughly two to three millimetres over the last 12 hours.

"A lot of water is coming off that hillside, and we need to make sure that area remains safe for those crews that are working there, and they are in direct contact with LSIB to keep us updated as to what's going on."

Smith said the incoming rain system is arriving in the Similkameen already.

He added that the LSIB is now deploying guardian units delayed to monitor creeks and mountain slopes in the northwest Chopaka and the Paul Creek areas.

Within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, four properties remain on evacuation order and 741 on alert.

Anyone looking for more information on evacuation alerts and orders, can call LSIB EOC at 1-877-418-4631 or the RDOS EOC at 250-490-4225.

Rockfall spotted on public roads can be reported to AIM Roads at 1-866-222-4204.

ORIGINAL: 12:23 p.m.

Rain is falling in the Similkameen area and some waterways are rising as a second atmospheric weather event descends on the region.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and local partners including the Lower and Upper Similkameen Indian Bands, Keremeos and Princeton are monitoring the situation carefully.

"Emergencies are a stressful time for everyone and there is support available. If you or someone you know needs assistance, please don’t hesitate to call the RDOS EOC at 250-490-4225. Staff will connect you with local resources," reads an update from the RDOS Monday morning.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place in the area.

For a full list, click here.

Sandbagging locations are available: