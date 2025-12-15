Rain falling and waters rising as Similkameen stays on alert

Photo: RDOS High waters in the Similkameen.

Rain is falling in the Similkameen area and some waterways are rising as a second atmospheric weather event descends on the region.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and local partners including the Lower and Upper Similkameen Indian Bands, Keremeos and Princeton are monitoring the situation carefully.

"Emergencies are a stressful time for everyone and there is support available. If you or someone you know needs assistance, please don’t hesitate to call the RDOS EOC at 250-490-4225. Staff will connect you with local resources," reads an update from the RDOS Monday morning.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place in the area.

For a full list, click here.

Sandbagging locations are available: