Treat your senses this season in Penticton

Photo: Sahara Garden Art Co. A Grinch tree at Sahara Garden Art Co.

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

'Tis the season to treat your senses to a seasonal treat at unique locations in Penticton.

For something to stimulate your sight and smell, check out Sahara Garden Art Co.

They have a plethora of gorgeous cacti, flowers, succulents and much more all year round, but this time of year they have arrangements geared just for that festive feeling.

From centrepieces to door swag, they have it all to make your home holiday ready.

And don't miss out on their "Grinch Tree" workshop, where participants will create a whimsical and festive centrepiece inspired by the classic film using cypress trees, ornaments and decorations.

Tickets are $50, and the workshop on Dec. 19 promises to be a fun and interactive occasion for all skill levels. For more information on that and other offerings at Sahara Garden Art Co, check them out online or visit them in person at 407 Martin Street.

Tingle your tastebuds this season too at Creek & Gully, a family-run farm and cidery located up the hill on Poplar Grove Road.

"Drawing inspiration from cidermaking and winemaking around the world, we produce wild fermented ciders that are left unfined and unfiltered," they state.

"Each of our ciders are made using our own certified organic fruit grown on our Naramata farms."

Their goal is to use apples that have been deemed "unsuitable for sale because of size, blemish or variety" from their 55 acres of apples. Rather than going to waste, those "unsuitable" apples are very suitable for delicious ciders and sodas in various flavours.

Plum, raspberry, elderflower, crabby-pear and much more are among their unique and fresh varieties, some available in bottles and some in cans.

And for a non-aloholic option, try lemon-hibiscus or pear lime soda!

Creek & Gully is open daily for tastings, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at their location at 1053 Poplar Grove Road, and can also be found online at creekandgully.com.

And if the holiday season is feeling a little stressful, an option is a soothing sound bath.

Sound Medicine with Dr. Shekinah operates on Front Street in Penticton, and offers sound healing, cranial Sacral therapy, and natural medicine.

Both one-on-one sessions and group sound bath experiences are available, all with the goal of guidance into deep relaxation.

They have a upcoming group sound healing on Dec. 21, described as a "Sunday reset! Prep for the week."

For more information on that and the clinic's other offerings, check out drshekinah.ca

For more Penticton ideas click here