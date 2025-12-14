Penticton RCMP urges residents to watch for holiday porch pirates

Photo: Castanet FILE - An RCMP shoulder patch on an officer's uniform.

Penticton RCMP is urging residents to watch their homes for porch pirates this holiday season.

"With more people shopping online during the holidays, there are more packages visible on doorsteps and in common areas,” said Cst. Kelly Brett, in a Sunday press release.

“You can reduce your risk by planning ahead and making sure parcels are not left unattended.”

RCMP added police typically receive more reports of package theft during the holidays, where thieves also target doorsteps, apartment lobbies, and mail areas.

“Porch pirates often look for quick and easy opportunities,” Brett added.

“Simple steps like redirecting deliveries, using secure pickup locations and talking with your neighbours can make your home a less attractive target.”

Police recommend the following safety tips:

Ship to a secure location such as a parcel locker, post office, your workplace, a trusted friend or family member who will be home.

Use delivery options that require a signature, so parcels are not left unattended.

Track your packages online and plan to be home close to the expected delivery time.

If you live in an apartment or condo, ask your building manager about a secure delivery area.

Anyone who observes suspicious behaviour such as people following delivery vehicles, walking from home to home with parcels, or checking door steps, should call the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-492-4300.