Opening of Penticton's outdoor skating rink postponed

Photo: Casey Richardson Penticton Outdoor Skating Rink.

Penticton's Gyro Park outdoor skating rink will be delayed from opening to the public this week.

In a Sunday public notice, the City of Penticton said "unforeseen challenges" have postponed the rink's opening beyond its scheduled opening date of Monday.

The municipality said the move is being done to "ensure the ice meets safe operating standards."

City staff continue to prepare the ice for public use.

"An update will be provided as soon as it’s available, which will be posted to the City’s website and social media channels, as well as on-site signage," reads the notice.

To stay updated on the outdoor rink schedule, click here