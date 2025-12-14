100 Men and Women Who Care celebrate donating thousands throughout 2025 in the South Okanagan

Photo: CFSOS 100 Men members closed out 2025 by sharing $6,700 in donations

Two groups who give back to worthy causes throughout the South Okanagan celebrated their tally from a year of gatherings.

100 Men Who Care and 100 Women Who Care meet four times yearly to hear pitches from local organizations in need of funds.

100 Men shared that their members closed out 2025 by sharing $6,700 in donations with three programs helping to make the holiday season brighter for those in need.

"That brings our total to $236,740 in donations since our inception in June 2016," the group said.

100 Women Who Care raised $22,835 in 2025, bringing their cumulative impact to over $200,000.

"Our final meeting of the year is always a highlight! Our Annual Little Black Dress gathering was full of energy as members and friends came together to revisit the theme of food security for the holiday season," they said.

