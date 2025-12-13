Princeton family searching for missing teen believed to have hitchhiked out of town

Photo: Contributed 16-year-old Eden Jensen has gone missing from Princeton

A Princeton family is asking for help in locating their 16 year old daughter, who was last seen Friday afternoon.

Lindsay Jensen, said her daughter, Eden Jensen, was last seen Friday Dec. 12 at 3:30 p.m. wearing black pants, a white zip up hoodie with white Nike high tops and a pink backpack.

She stands about 5’2, weighing around 95lbs with dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

Eden was left home alone yesterday while Lindsay said she was taking her other kids out to an event.

"When we returned home at 11 p.m., she was not home and had sort of made up a bed to make it look like she was sleeping in her bed," Lindsay said.

Lindsay said she guessed her daughter snuck out to party perhaps and would come home later. She waited up for her all night, and at about 4:30 a.m. in the morning, went into her room again to discover that her phone was still there.

Eden also works at the local Save On Foods and was supposed to work a shift on Saturday. She also left her work shirts behind.

"No one has seen or heard from her. None of her friends have seen or heard from her. We highly suspect that she may have hitchhiked out of town," Lindsay said, adding that she doesn't know where she could have headed.

"At this point, we just have no leads. The police have looked all over town. They collected some of her friends and gone to frequent gathering places that they would hang out at."

Her family is worried and wants to see her come home safe and sound.

Anyone who spots Eden or may have any information on her whereabout is asked to call their local RCMP and quote file number 2025-2033.