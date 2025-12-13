Princeton family, RCMP searching for missing teen believed to have hitchhiked out of town

Photo: Contributed 16-year-old Eden Jensen has gone missing from Princeton

A Princeton family is asking for help in locating their 16-year-old daughter, who was last seen on Friday afternoon.

Lindsey Jensen said her daughter, Eden Jensen, was last seen on Friday, Dec. 12, at 3:30 p.m., wearing flared black leggings, a white zip-up hoodie with white Nike high tops and a pink backpack.

She stands about 5’2, weighing around 95lbs with dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

Eden was left home alone yesterday while Lindsey said she was taking her other kids out to an event.

"When we returned home at 11 p.m., she was not home and had sort of made up a bed to make it look like she was sleeping in her bed," Lindsay said.

Lindsey said she guessed her daughter snuck out to a party, perhaps and would come home later. She waited up for her all night, and at about 4:30 a.m. in the morning, went into her room again to discover that her phone was still there.

Eden also works at the local Save On Foods and was supposed to work a shift on Saturday. She also left her work shirts behind.

"No one has seen or heard from her. None of her friends has seen or heard from her. We highly suspect that she may have hitchhiked out of town," Lindsey said, adding that she doesn't know where she could have headed.

"At this point, we just have no leads. The police have looked all over town. They collected some of her friends and gone to frequent gathering places that they would hang out at."

RCMP said she is known to travel to the Penticton area as well.

"Police are very concerned for Eden’s health and well-being, and her family reports that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long," RCMP said.

Anyone who spots Eden Jensen or may have any information on her whereabouts is asked to call their local RCMP and quote file number 2025-2033 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).