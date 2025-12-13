279491
Penticton News  

Missing teen from Princeton found safe

Missing teen found safe

UPDATE: 8:35 p.m.

The family of a missing teen from Princeton has confirmed with Castanet that they been found.

This story has been updated to remove identifying information about the youth.

ORIGINAL: 3 p.m.

A Princeton family and the RCMP are searching for a missing teen, who was last seen on Friday afternoon.

RCMP said she is known to travel to the Penticton area as well.

Anyone with information or who knows of the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP and quote file number 2025-2033 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

