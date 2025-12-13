Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts hosting winter concert

Photo: PADMA The Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts (PAMDA) is pleased to invite the community to Sounds of the Season, its annual winter concert on Sunday, December 14

Join students from the Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts on Sunday for their annual winter concert.

Sounds of the Season will take place at the “Blue Church” at 696 Main Street, and will feature students of all ages and abilities showcasing the skills and musicianship they’ve developed through the academy’s programs.

Classical and contemporary performances will be played.

“We’re so proud of the work our students have done," Catherine Jones, Executive Director of PAMDA said in a news release.

“The winter concert is always a magical celebration of music, drama, confidence, and community. It’s a chance to witness the incredible talent growing right here in Penticton.”

A community-led fundraiser featuring refreshments, a bake sale, and holiday cards with PAMDA students’ artwork will be for sale during intermission.

All proceeds support the academy’s bursary program, which gives access to music and dramatic arts education for local families.

"Sounds of the Season is open to the public, and families, friends, and music lovers across the South Okanagan are encouraged to attend."

The concert begins at 1:00 pm, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m.



Tickets are available now online here. Tickets are $5 for youth under 18, $10 for seniors and $15 for adults.