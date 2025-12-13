Similkameen residents urged to prepare with more wet weather in forecast

Contributed RDOS

UPDATE: 4:25 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen's Emergency Operations Centre held an information session on Saturday alongside the Lower Similkameen Indian Band and Town of Princeton, urging residents to prepare.

Regional partners are working on watching the waterways closely and keeping tabs on impacted infrastructure, after heavy rain from an atmospheric river event earlier in the week brought some flooding to the area.

RDOS Senior Manager of Communications Erick Thompson, LSIB Communications Lead Justin Smith, and Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne touched on conditions across the region, evacuation alerts and orders, and regional contacts.

Smith said the Similkameen River still has a high flow but has receded from earlier in the week.

"We're definitely keeping an eye on the incoming weather system," he said.

Ashnola Road has significant rockfall and remains closed at this time. Smith said the Ministry of Transportation and transit has green lit the removal of the first part of that slide right now.

The expectation is that the road will be closed for weeks.

"We fully support that closure until it is absolutely safe for everybody who wants to travel up that road," Smith said.

Evacuation alerts and orders in Princeton and throughout the Similkameen remain in place.

Coyne said they made the decision to keep those on, even as weather has eased up for the time being, before its forecasted to pick up again.

"There's a lull in in between these two systems, we didn't want to just let everybody think that there was nothing to worry about," he said.

"That way, when the next system hits us, which we're expecting, Sunday night through to Monday, we'll be prepared. So on that if you are listening and you are in an alert area, if you get an order, please evacuate immediately."

The trio urged people to prepare their emergency kit and grab-and-go bags. More information on how to build those can be found online here.

"We're finding with wildfires and floods and other emergencies, all the best planning can still take people by surprise," Thompson said.

"If you prepare for the worst, that's a good spot to be in when you don't have to act on the worst," Smith said.

Watch the full video above for a breakdown on preparations.

ORIGINAL: 12:20 p.m.

Evacuation alerts in Princeton and throughout the Similkameen remain in place on Saturday, as crews continue to monitor the Similkameen waterways.

The River Forecast Centre ended the flood warnings for the Similkameen River tributaries and the Tulameen River, since rainfall has eased through the region.

Heavy rain from an atmospheric river event earlier in the week brought some flooding to the area, which may be repeated in the next few days.

As of Saturday morning, parts of Corina Avenue, Allison Flats and downtown Princeton stay under evacuation alert out of an abundance of caution.

Evacuation orders remain for an area in the Lower Similkameen, rural Princeton and the Princeton Municipal Campground.

Regional partners, including both the Upper and Lower Similkameen Indian Bands, the Town of Princeton, the Village of Keremeos and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen are working on watching the waterways closely and keeping tabs on impacted infrastructure.

Head to the RDOS' interactive map to view current evacuation areas online here.

The RDOS issued no new updates on Saturday morning, with plans for the next update on Sunday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m., unless conditions change.

Tulameen & District Fire Department Chief Jody Woodford shared a social media update on Saturday, noting that the water levels for the Tulameen River and Otter Creek are looking good.

"A slow increase for Otter Lake, but no properties impacted," she said.

Highway 3 remains closed between Hope and Manning Park, and it's expected to remain closed for a number of days for repair work.

Highway 3 was reopened between Manning Park and Princeton for local traffic only on Friday night.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, call the RDOS EOC at 250-490-4225. Staff will connect you with local resources.