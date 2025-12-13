Monitoring continues with more wet weather in forecast for the Similkameen

Photo: Tulameen Fire Department Water levels for the Tulameen River and Otter Creek are holding

Evacuation alerts in Princeton and throughout the Similkameen remain in place on Saturday, as crews continue to monitor the Similkameen waterways.

The River Forecast Centre ended the flood warnings for the Similkameen River tributaries and the Tulameen River, since rainfall has eased through the region.

Heavy rain from an atmospheric river event earlier in the week brought some flooding to the area, which may be repeated in the next few days.

As of Saturday morning, parts of Corina Avenue, Allison Flats and downtown Princeton stay under evacuation alert out of an abundance of caution.

Evacuation orders remain for an area in the Lower Similkameen, rural Princeton and the Princeton Municipal Campground.

Regional partners, including both the Upper and Lower Similkameen Indian Bands, the Town of Princeton, the Village of Keremeos and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen are working on watching the waterways closely and keeping tabs on impacted infrastructure.

Head to the RDOS' interactive map to view current evacuation areas online here.

The RDOS issued no new updates on Saturday morning, with plans for the next update on Sunday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m., unless conditions change.

Tulameen & District Fire Department Chief Jody Woodford shared a social media update on Saturday, noting that the water levels for the Tulameen River and Otter Creek are looking good.

"A slow increase for Otter Lake, but no properties impacted," she said.

Highway 3 remains closed between Hope and Manning Park, and it's expected to remain closed for a number of days for repair work.

Highway 3 was reopened between Manning Park and Princeton for local traffic only on Friday night.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, call the RDOS EOC at 250-490-4225. Staff will connect you with local resources.