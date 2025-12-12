Registration opens for the fourth annual Naramata Polar Bear Fire Plunge

Photo: Naramata Polar Bear Fire Plunge Naramata Polar Bear Fire Plunge in 2023

Looking to start off the new year with a bit of adventure in Naramata?

Registration has opened up for the fourth annual Naramata Polar Bear Fire Plunge, happening Jan. 1, 2026, at Centre Beach.

"Last year, nearly 200 plungers took part, helping raise vital funds for the Naramata Fire Fighters Society—and this year we’re aiming even higher," prganizer Will van Middendorp said in a press release.

"Thanks to the incredible support of our community, we’ve already reached our fundraising goal! But with the momentum still building, we’d love to push beyond it and make an even bigger impact for the Naramata Fire Fighters Society."

Early donations were received from Cedar Hill Lawn & Yard Care, Cannery Brewing, Sandy Beach Lodge & Resort, Real Things Pizza, RDOS, NaramataSlow, Benchview Excavating & Landscaping Inc., GoodStay Property Co., Next International Recruitment / Executive Search and several individual donors.

Festivities for this year's event are:

A mobile sauna experience on-site with HuGood Sauna Co. & Sage and Steam

A custom microfiber keepsake towel for the first 150 donating plungers

Music, hot chocolate & hot dogs

New roadside signage on Naramata Road announcing the plunge

The event begins at noon on New Years Day, with the plunge happening at 1 p.m.

"All participants and spectators are encouraged to arrive by 12:30 p.m. to gather as a community, wish one another a Happy New Year, and prepare for the collective plunge."

Online registration is now open online here. Same-day registration will also be available at the event.