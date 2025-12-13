Penticton city staff urge council not to support provincial bill aimed at streamlining development

Photo: Castanet City Hall in Penticton.

CIty council in Penticton will soon discuss their response to a provincial act intended to streamline development proposals, which municipal staff oppose.

Bill M216, or the "Professional Reliance Act," was first put forward in the provincial legislature in October.

In essence, under the bill, local governments would need to "accept submissions certified by professionals regulated under the Professional Governance Act (architects, engineers, qualified environmental professionals etc.), limiting municipal peer-review requirements," as per a staff report council will consider at Tuesday's meeting.

"The bill aims to streamline approval processes and reduce delays and redundant reviews, while shifting technical accountability to certified professionals and the provincial Superintendent of Professional Governance."

Since the bill has passed second reading and is now under review, the provincial legislature is seeking feedback from local municipalities.

Criticism of the bill has included loss of local oversight, ambiguity, liability implications for municipalities, potential public safety risks due to unnoticed design flaws, and unintended consequences.

"Penticton technical staff, including those represented by organizations under the Professional Governance Act, are generally not supportive of the Bill in its current form," reads the staff report.

"Our team values the strong relationships we have built with the professionals involved in development in our community and believe the existing system fosters collaboration and accountability. Shifting to this professional reliance model significantly shifts the state of that relationship."

They also dispute that the change from local to provincial oversight would, in actual practice, result in faster approvals for development.

"Reducing municipal oversight is not in the public interest and will potentially lead to greater risk of landslides, building failures, or environmental degradation," the staff report reads.

Staff recommend that, instead of supporting the bill, council decide to tell the province that they "support provincial efforts to streamline development approvals," but not in the bill's current form.

Council will discuss the matter at Tuesday's regular council meeting.