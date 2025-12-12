Parkour gym in Penticton seeking permit to stay

Photo: Contributed Ethos Parkour seeking permit to stay.

A Penticton parkour business is hoping city council will grant an extension for their operation.

Ethos Parkour and Movement is located at 645 Okanagan Avenue East. They required a temporary use permit to do so when they first opened in 2019, since the land is zoned for industrial usage.

Now, they are hoping council will allow them to keep their gym going.

Staff are recommending yet another temporary use permit, which would last a further three years. The business has already gone through that process before and been successful.

Now, business owners Michael and Heather Kleyn expressed they would like something more permanent.

"During the initial approval, City Council noted that after seven years of consistent, trouble-free operation, a full rezoning application could be considered. We are now seeking that rezoning to formalize our long-standing presence and avoid the need for further temporary use permit renewals every three years," they wrote in their official application to council.

"Our goal is simply to remain at our current location, continue serving the community, and contribute positively to the local area as we have since our establishment."

But city staff have instead recommended another three-year temporary use permit to continue the industrial land zoning.

Council will discuss the matter at Tuesday's council meeting.