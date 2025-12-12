Similkameen waterways under close watch as evacuation alerts remain

Photo: Casey Richardson Waterways are being monitored in the Similkameen.

Evacuation alerts in Princeton and ongoing regional monitoring continue as Similkameen waterways ebb after an atmospheric river event, which may be repeated in coming days.

As of Friday morning, parts of Corina Avenue, Allison Flats and downtown Princeton are under evacuation alert out of an abundance of caution.

Regional partners, including both the Upper and Lower Similkameen Indian Bands, the Town of Princeton, the Village of Keremeos and Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen are working on watching the waterways closely, and keeping tabs on impacted infrastructure.

"The Town is actively monitoring local infrastructure for any impacts. This includes a log jam at the Bridge of Dreams and a sewer lift station due to water level impacts," reads an update from the Town of Princeton Friday morning.

"Town crews are assessing these areas regularly and will take action as needed to ensure public safety and protect essential services."

Water quality has not been impacted, but residents connected to the town's water and sewage systems are advised to reduce usage of both of those services for the coming days.

"All residents in low-lying areas are encouraged to remain diligent and prepared over the coming days. While no immediate risk has been identified, staying aware of changing conditions and having basic precautionary measures in place will help ensure everyone’s safety."

While flow is easing, tributaries of the major rivers in the region are still expecting runoff from rainfall and snowmelt. According to a provincial press conference Thursday, there is a possibility of another atmospheric river in the coming days.

There are sandbagging locations available at:

USIB site off Daly Ave in Hedley

Tulameeen and District Fire Hall

Eastgate Fire Hall

San Ang (east of Princeton near Taylor Mills Road)

Princeton Fire Hall and Corina Avenue