Penticton's Ignite the Arts Festival will live on through new community aggreement

Photo: Ignite the Arts Festival Ignite the Arts Festival.

The Penticton Art Gallery and Unite the Arts have announced an agreement to keep the Ignite the Arts Festival going.

Earlier this year, the Penticton Art Gallery underwent internal turmoil, as many on the board and staffers resigned and called for change.

Allegations included a bullying atmosphere. Longtime curator Paul Crawford was dismissed during the summer, in a move he called "constructive dismissal" due to his feelings about the board's behaviour towards him.

The Ignite the Arts Festival was a flagship event from Crawford and his team, and its future was in question this fall amidst changes at the gallery.

Now, the gallery and Unite the Arts, another local group now involving several former art gallery allies and employees, have partnered up to keep the festival going.

"Under the new agreement, Unite the Arts will assume leadership of the festival beginning in 2026, supported by the Penticton Art Gallery during the transition. Both organizations recognize the festival’s tremendous cultural value and are united in their commitment to ensuring its long-term success, sustainability, and continued impact," reads a press release from both organizations.



The press release continues that they are proud to work together to continue the festival's future.

"This collaboration reflects our mutual respect, shared vision, and belief in the power of arts and culture to strengthen community.”

More information about the festival and tickets, which are now on sale, can be found online here.