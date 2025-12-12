Penticton Eckhardt Avenue project pushing to finish through mild winter weather

Photo: Contributed Eckhardt Avenue to continue construction as weather allows.

Mild winter weather means ongoing construction will continue on Eckhardt Avenue in Penticton as long as possible to hopefully speed up project completion.

The underground infrastructure upgrade project has been underway since the summer, making a section of Eckhardt near Penticton Secondary School impassible.

Given the weather conditions, crews will work later than previously thought.

"Working through the milder weather as long as possible will help reduce the overall construction timeline and minimize further disruption to the community," reads a press release from the City of Penticton issued Thursday.

The road will remain closed while work continues. There will be a holiday site shut down between Dec. 22, 2025 – Jan. 4, 2026, with work resuming January 5, 2026.

"In the event of snowfall, City crews will clear the road outside of the construction zone, and the contractor will be responsible for clearing snow within the site," explains the press release.

"Existing detours will remain in place and anyone travelling through the area should anticipate minor delays."

More information about the Eckhardt Avenue project can be found online here.