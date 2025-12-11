Penticton's Frost Fest plots biggest year yet

Photo: City of Penticton Frost Fest in action in a past year.

The City of Penticton is already getting ready to welcome the Frost Fest Winter Carnival.

From Jan. 23 to 25, Frost Fest is billed as having an "action-packed schedule with new features and events, as well as returning favourites that will make this the biggest Frost Fest yet."

Attractions will include a hot air balloon display, a Peach City Rail Jam competition, food trucks, a hockey tournament on the outdoor downtown rink, the "Frost Fest Gala" and much more.

“Now in its third year, Frost Fest has become a highlight of winter, with attractions including the Peach City Rail Jam and hot air balloons attracting spectators from near and far,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.

“Frost Fest proves that Penticton shines in every season, not just summer, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone for the biggest festival yet.”

All the outdoor events will take place in downtown Penticton in and around Gyro Park.

The rail jam event will feature skiers and snowboarders showing off skills on the 17-foot-high, snow-covered structure.

"Frost Fest will also have a DJ, food vendors and a beverage garden, wrapping up on the Sunday with a KISU Polar Bear Swim and pancake breakfast with the Penticton Fire Department," continues a press release from the city.

"Most of the weekend events are free to the public, with no tickets required, with the exception of the Frost Fest Gala fundraising and the Matinee Movie Melt."

For more details, visit frostfest.ca.