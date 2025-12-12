Penticton Secondary School's Toys for Tots a 'smashing' sucess

Penticton Secondary School was filled with band music and the giving spirit Thursday morning.

From 7 to 11 a.m., gift givers enjoyed a free breakfast and hot beverages complimentary of Tim Hortons.

The event was organized by Grade 12 leadership students and 70 volunteers who collected and sorted the toys for local organizations.

“Last year we raised around $3,000 and about $1,000 toys. This year, we're nearing 2,000 toys and upwards of $11,000, so we're absolutely smashing last year,“ said Elliot Mennell, student organizer.

The toys will be donated to kids in the community up to 18 years old based on wish lists.



Donations can still be dropped off at the high school over the next few weeks.