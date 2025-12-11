Some flooding, and more wet weather in forecast in Similkameen

Photo: Contributed Similkameen River spillover at a park near Princeton, Dec. 11 2025. UPDATE: 12:45 p.m. Heavy rainfall from an atmospheric river has ceased, but some areas in the Similkameen are experiencing flooding and more bad weather is in the forecast. Fallout from this weather event is expected to peak this afternoon, with flows and river levels in the Ashnola, Similkameen and Tulameen rivers expected to go down. Parks and recreation areas near the rivers have experienced spillover from the waterways in the last 24 hours. At a press conference Thursday morning, BC River Forecast Centre head David Campbell said according to the forecast, it is time to stay vigilant, not relax. "Looking at the longer range, we do have more weather coming towards us, another round of atmospheric river and stormy systems coming in, starting on Sunday and moving into Monday at this point," Campbell said. "[We're] Looking at a longer phase of potential increased flood hazard through the region, and will continue to monitor that system closely, and we'll be providing updates as we get a better understanding of how that weekend system will come into place, as well as how much time we have to recover rivers in the next few days here before that system arrives." In the meantime, evacuation alerts for certain properties remain in place in the Similkameen area which can be found online here. Photo: Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Tulameen Bridge. UPDATE: 11:05 a.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has announced a pending evacuation order for some properties in rural Princeton due to flooding Thursday.

In a Thursday press release, the district has issued a pending evacuation order for the Princeton Municipal Campground and evacuation alert for Potential Flooding Event San Ang area.



An evacuation alert is currently in effect for 600 Public Works Road. Alerts remain for Tulameen, Otter Lake, and Eastgate.

"Rainfall has eased through the region; however, rivers are still responding to runoff from rain and snowmelt," said the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, in a press release.

"Flows continue to rise to very high levels along tributaries of the Similkameen River at and upstream of Princeton, including the Pasayten River, Upper Similkameen, and Tulameen Rivers."

Nearby, the Lower Similkameen Indian Band is watching river water levels as local communities are watching for evacuation orders amidst an atmospheric river event.

As of Thursday morning, the LSIB’s virtual Emergency Operations Centre is still in effect. Officials have noted rainfall has stopped in the Keremeos area.

“The after effects can go anywhere from 12 to 36 hours,” said Justin Smith, LSIB communications coordinator in a video posted to social media.

“And with the resulting downflow downstream stuff coming from the Tulameen area and the Princeton area and the Manning Park area — We are out making sure that our lands and our neighbours lands are being safe.

“We have seen rise in the Similkameen river level, and we're keeping an eye on that; Guardians resources are deployed.”

LSIB is working in coordination with the Ministry of Transportation and Transit, the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, and local municipalities.

“Tulameen is watching their water table content in the ground to make sure that the sponginess and the water won't come up through there. But thankfully, good news from Chief [Jody] Woodward out there, the Tulameen River has actually dropped a bit," Smith said.



LSIB is reminding residents to keep away from riverbanks and areas where there could be potential rockfall.

ORIGINAL: 6:17 a.m.

Evacuation alerts have been issued in Princeton due to flood concerns brought on by heavy rain.

In an alert issued Thursday morning, the district said parts of Corina Avenue, Allison Flats and downtown Princeton are under an evacuation alert, due to "potential threats to health and safety."

Those who are under alert are expected to be prepared to leave their homes should an evacuation order be made. Residents are being told they will be given as much advance notice as possible before evacuation is ordered, though conditions are changing. More information will be made available by the town at 2 p.m.

On Wednesday the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the Evacuation Alert Wednesday at 5 p.m. for properties within the community of Eastgate southeast of Highway 3, and south of the community near Bonnevier Creek. Properties on the Pasayten Forest Service Road along the Pasayten River are also under alert.

"There is the potential for rainfall to push across the Cascade Mountains and into interior watersheds, with high flows being possible in the Tulameen River, Ashnola River and areas through eastern Manning and Cathedral Park," reads a statement from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Strewardship.

Flow levels are currently high in all the Tulameen, Ashnola and Similkameen rivers, with speed increasing. People are told to stay clear of riverbanks and waterways at this time.

RDOS residents including the municipalities in the region can sign up for Voyent Alert! notifications for emergencies online here.

Flooding and rock slides have cut off British Columbia's Lower Mainland from the Interior as a series of atmospheric river weather systems drench the province, with emergency officials saying cross-border water flows rival those that triggered catastrophic floods in 2021.