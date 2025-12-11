New evacuation orders from RDOS as flooding, and more wet weather in forecast in Similkameen

Casey Richardson

UPDATE: 7:50 p.m.

Evacuation orders have been put in place for three properties between Electoral Areas "B" and "H" by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Thursday evening due to atmospheric river flooding.

Bulletins from RDOS state that 1260 and 1306 Highway 3 near Princeton and 186 Chopaka Rd. west of Osoyoos were placed under evacuation order as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

The evacuation orders were issued due to the immediate danger to life safety caused by flooding and people living on those properties must leave immediately.

UPDATE: 3:35 p.m.

Princeton’s mayor says the valley is in a holding pattern on Thursday, waiting for the rest of the water to come off the mountain after heavy rainfall raised river levels and caused some minor flooding.

“It looks like it's peaked. But we're going to wait and see,” Mayor Spencer Coyne said.

“Overall, we’ve fared very, very well so far. I don't want to say we're out of the woods yet.”

Just over four years ago, floods swept into Princeton and forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes, along with damaging town infrastructure.

Coyne said this isn’t a repeat of that weather event that swept in.

“In 2021, we had no warning,” he said. “I want the community to know that we are aware of the emotion of the event.”

The mayor said he understands that this could bring up Post-Traumatic Stress for some, knowing how hard the events were and the aftermath of them.

“The last few days, the whole community has been on edge,” Coyne said, adding that the town is doing there due diligence in tracking river levels and notifying residents.

“We fixed as many of the weak spots that we could after the ‘21 flood. Our system, our team is, I hate to say, a well-oiled machine, but we're experienced at this now.”

The BC River Forecast Centre placed the Ashnola, Tulameen and Similkameen rivers and their tributaries under official "Flood Watch" amidst an ongoing atmospheric river storm on Wednesday midday.

Evacuation alerts and orders have since come out, and some flooding has already occurred in Tulameen and Princeton.

Coyne said all the houses around Otter Lake in Tulameen were put on alert Wednesday night.

“The river started to back up into the creek going into Otter Lake,” he said. “Last night, we were concerned. The original modelling did not show the amount of water that we were getting as the night progressed. The rainstorm up in the Tulameen watershed was a lot more than what was predicted.”

At its peak, the river hit the bridge point at just shy of seven feet, where in 2021, Coyne said it was hitting the bottom of the bridge, which is about 15 feet.

While there is a sigh of relief for the Tulameen River side, the area is still holding their breath with the Similkameen River side.

There has been isolated flooding around the Princeton area, with the most noticeable being in the Two Rivers Park, where the rivers join.

Heading into the weekend and next week, the area will see an increase in temperatures and some precipitation.

Coyne said he expects to see another peak event on the 14th or 15th, which was echoed at a press conference Thursday morning by BC River Forecast Centre head David Campbell.

"Looking at the longer range, we do have more weather coming towards us, another round of atmospheric river and stormy systems coming in, starting on Sunday and moving into Monday at this point," Campbell said.

Tulameen & District Fire Department Chief Jody Woodford shared a social media update on Thursday afternoon, noting that the Tulameen River has dropped significantly.

“There is still a lot of water throughout the valley. The edges of the river and valley have been seriously eroded. Be aware and be safe,” she said.

Evacuation alerts and orders for certain properties remain in place in the Similkameen area, which can be found online here.

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

Heavy rainfall from an atmospheric river has ceased, but some areas in the Similkameen are experiencing flooding and more bad weather is in the forecast.

Fallout from this weather event is expected to peak this afternoon, with flows and river levels in the Ashnola, Similkameen and Tulameen rivers expected to go down.

Parks and recreation areas near the rivers have experienced spillover from the waterways in the last 24 hours.

At a press conference Thursday morning, BC River Forecast Centre head David Campbell said according to the forecast, it is time to stay vigilant, not relax.

"Looking at the longer range, we do have more weather coming towards us, another round of atmospheric river and stormy systems coming in, starting on Sunday and moving into Monday at this point," Campbell said.

"[We're] Looking at a longer phase of potential increased flood hazard through the region, and will continue to monitor that system closely, and we'll be providing updates as we get a better understanding of how that weekend system will come into place, as well as how much time we have to recover rivers in the next few days here before that system arrives."

In the meantime, evacuation alerts for certain properties remain in place in the Similkameen area which can be found online here.

UPDATE: 11:05 a.m.