Evacuation alerts issued for parts of Princeton

Photo: Tulameen & District Fire Department FILE- Tulameen river levels rising.

Evacuation alerts have been issued in Princeton due to flood concerns brought on by heavy rain.

In an alert issued Thursday morning, the district said parts of Corina Avenue, Allison Flats and downtown Princeton are under an evacuation alert, due to "potential threats to health and safety."

Those who are under alert are expected to be prepared to leave their homes should an evacuation order be made. Residents are being told they will be given as much advance notice as possible before evacuation is ordered, though conditions are changing. More information will be made available by the town at 2 p.m.

On Wednesday the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the Evacuation Alert Wednesday at 5 p.m. for properties within the community of Eastgate southeast of Highway 3, and south of the community near Bonnevier Creek. Properties on the Pasayten Forest Service Road along the Pasayten River are also under alert.

"There is the potential for rainfall to push across the Cascade Mountains and into interior watersheds, with high flows being possible in the Tulameen River, Ashnola River and areas through eastern Manning and Cathedral Park," reads a statement from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Strewardship.

Flow levels are currently high in all the Tulameen, Ashnola and Similkameen rivers, with speed increasing. People are told to stay clear of riverbanks and waterways at this time.

RDOS residents including the municipalities in the region can sign up for Voyent Alert! notifications for emergencies online here.

Flooding and rock slides have cut off British Columbia's Lower Mainland from the Interior as a series of atmospheric river weather systems drench the province, with emergency officials saying cross-border water flows rival those that triggered catastrophic floods in 2021.