MP Helena Konanz makes another plea to save Penticton Shooting Sports Association

Photo: Contributed Helena Konanz in the House of Commons Oct. 30, 2025.

Member of Parliament Helena Konanz has once again called for action to save the Penticton Shooting Sports Association's lease, which is up at the end of the month.

Konanz, who represents Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay, stood in the House of Commons Tuesday to call upon the Minister of Agriculture to renew the lease for the club's location.

The association which operates on federal land between Penticton and Summerland, was initially informed in 2023 that Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada would dispose of the land on which they operate their range.

They were given a December 2025 date to vacate.

Since then, they have pushed back, citing their importance to the community as a safe and inclusive place to learn to use firearms, as well as a training facility for RCMP and other officials.

Konanz has been a vocal supporter of them not having to move or close.

She reiterated that support this week in Ottawa.

"Unless action is taken before December 31, it will be forced to close forever. For decades it has provided a family-friendly atmosphere for hunters and sport shooters in a safe and responsible environment," she said.

"The range has also provided an essential local training resource for the RCMP and CBSA. National Police Federation president, Brian Sauvé, even said today at the public safety committee that the RCMP needs more training facilities like this one. MPs at the same committee unanimously passed a motion to support the extension of the club's lease, and over 10,000 Canadians have signed a petition."

She ended her statements by asking the Minister of Agriculture to reconsider.