Toys for Tots to Teens fundraiser on today in Penticton

Photo: Castanet Leadership students from local high schools are ready to welcome donations.

The day has arrived! Toys for Tots to Teens is back and students at Penticton Secondary School will be waiting this morning to collect toys and donations for local kids of all ages.

From 7 to 11 a.m., pop by with a donation to get a free breakfast, hear live music, and enjoy crafts for kids.

Bring new, unwrapped toys or gift items for a kid of any age including teenagers, or monetary donations.

All of the toys and proceeds will go to families in School District 67, Penticton and Summerland, to ensure no kid needs to go without this holiday season.

Anyone who can't make the event is welcome to donate cash at the QR code below.