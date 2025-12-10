Penticton man missing since April identified as body found in Vernon

Photo: Contributed Mauricio Gudino, 42, was last seen in Penticton in April

A Penticton man who was last seen in April was found dead by the RCMP.

Mauricio Gudino-Figueroa, 42, was last seen on April 22 in the Penticton and Kelowna area. He lives in Penticton with his wife and children.

His family in Mexico and Canada issued a plea in June to help find him.

Cpl. Brett Urano, a Media Relations Officer with the RCMP E Division, has now confirmed that Gudino-Figueroa was located deceased this summer in Vernon.

"Gudino-Figueroa's remains were only recently identified. The investigation is with the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit (SED MCU), who are working with the BC Coroners Service in relation to this death investigation. It remains open and ongoing," Urano said in an emailed statement.

RCMP are still investigating the circumstances around the death at this time.

No further details were released.