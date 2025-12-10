Parts of Similkameen Valley placed on 'flood watch' as atmospheric river rains down

Photo: Tulameen Fire Department Water rising in the Similkameen Valley Wednesday morning.

The BC River Forecast Centre has placed the Tulameen and Similkameen rivers and their tributaries under official "Flood Watch" amidst an ongoing atmospheric river storm.

A Flood Watch refers to areas where "River levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur."

The Town of Princeton has already activated a precautionary level one Emergency Operations Centre and is monitoring the situation.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is also monitoring conditions.

A heavy rainfall warning is in effect for the region, as well as the Hope area and parts of the Fraser Valley.

All residents should stay clear of fast moving water.

A high streamflow advisory has also been issued for most river basins in the B.C. Southern Interior.