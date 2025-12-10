Evacuation alert issued for properties in Eastgate as atmospheric river rains down

Photo: Tulameen Fire Department Water rising in the Similkameen Valley Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: 7:31 p.m.

The threat of flooding has put some properties in and around the Community of Eastgate on an evacuation alert amidst an atmospheric river event.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the Evacuation Alert at 5 p.m. due to "potential danger of life and health due to the threat of flooding as a result of the ongoing atmospheric river event."

The alert was issued for properties within the community of Eastgate southeast of Highway 3, and south of the community near Bonnevier Creek. Properties on the Pasayten Forest Service Road along the Pasayten River are also under alert.

The RDOS said the alert has been issued to allow residents time to take steps to safeguard their properties against potential flooding, and to prepare to evacuate if needed.

"Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions," the alert reads.

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m.

Conditions in the Similkameen remain under observation by provincial and local authorities as a local Flood Watch designation continues.

In addition, there has been rockfall in Tulameen, on Highway 3 near Eastgate, and Ashnola Road and Nickel Plate Road.

Rivers in the area are expected to rise all through Wednesday and into Thursday for larger water systems.

"There is the potential for rainfall to push across the Cascade Mountains and into interior watersheds, with high flows being possible in the Tulameen River, Ashnola River and areas through eastern Manning and Cathedral Park," reads a statement from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Strewardship.

Flow levels are currently high in all the Tulameen, Ashnola and Similkameen rivers, with speed increasing. People are told to stay clear of riverbanks and waterways at this time.

RDOS residents including the municipalities in the region can sign up for Voyent Alert! notifications for emergencies online here.

ORIGINAL: 12:20 p.m.

The BC River Forecast Centre has placed the Ashnola, Tulameen and Similkameen rivers and their tributaries under official "Flood Watch" amidst an ongoing atmospheric river storm.

A Flood Watch refers to areas where "River levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur."

The Town of Princeton has already activated a precautionary level one Emergency Operations Centre and is monitoring the situation.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is also monitoring conditions.

A heavy rainfall warning is in effect for the region, as well as the Hope area and parts of the Fraser Valley.

All residents should stay clear of fast moving water.

A high streamflow advisory has also been issued for most river basins in the B.C. Southern Interior.