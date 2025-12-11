Join Penticton's Discovery House for annual Shed the Light on Addiction light up fundraiser

Photo: File photo Discovery House lights up in 2020 for their Shed the Light on Addiction night

The Penticton community is invited to come together on Saturday for the Shed the Light on Addiction campaign, all in support of the recovery resource society.

Discovery House's annual fundraising campaign is a time to "honour those lost to addiction, celebrate the men who are rebuilding their lives in recovery, and shine a light on hope during the holiday season."

The event also raises key funds for their program to return fathers to children and sons to families through structured residential care, counselling, life skills development, employment support, and long-term recovery planning.

Many of the clients who come into the house are on government assistance through the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. But unfortunately, the ministry only pays a limited amount per day to support the treatment.

That amount is well below what Discovery House actually has to pay out in order to give them the care they need.

"Through the purchase of lights, participants help light up the recovery house and send a message of compassion, remembrance, and support. This year donors can personalize bulb purchases by writing the names of loved ones or messages of hope," their event announcement reads.

This year's event includes refreshments, opportunities to meet staff and residents, and stories of recovery from individuals whose lives have been transformed through the program.

At 5 p.m., the ceremonial lighting of the house will take place, where all of the purchased lights will be turned on outside in dedication to loved ones and to the ongoing work of healing.

“This event is really about everyone in our community and how many of us have been impacted by addiction,” said Brent Rowland, Clinical Director.

“Many of us have experienced the tragedies associated with addiction. This event helps us all remember that recovery is possible when people feel seen, supported, and valued.”

The organization hopes to raise $150,000 to fund four recovery treatment beds.

Community members can donate or find more details at www.discoveryhouserecovery.com, calling the office at 250-490-3076, or by stopping by 633 Winnipeg St. on Saturday evening.

The Shed the Light on Addiction event takes place on Saturday, December 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 633 Winnipeg Street.