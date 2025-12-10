Penticton pub raises $19.5K to help all kids play sports

Photo: Copper Mug Pub From left to right: Brad Parkin - Copper Mug Manager; Kailyn Livingston; Nicole Dalrymple; Jean Anderson; Dave Lieskovsky, Chair - KidSport Penticton.

Penticton's Copper Mug Pub embraced the spirit of giving recently by donating the proceeds from its annual golf tournament to local kids.

A cheque totalling $19,580 was presented to KidSport Penticton, an organization which helps cover the cost of registration for various local sport activities to ensure all kids can play.

"[I am] overwhelmed by the generous donations from the Okanagan businesses who were involved," said Brad Parkin, manager of Copper Mug.

"As well, so many of our regular customers stepped forward and contributed. It was great to see how just 72 golfers helped to raise that much money.”

The plan is already in the works for another tournament next year to help KidSport once again.