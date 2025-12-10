Naramata Inn's French-style bistro set to return this spring with three-year lease agreement

Photo: Bistro Lapin Perdu Bistro Lapin Perdu will return in 2026

After a successful first season bringing a french flair to the Naramata Inn, the team behind Bistro Lapin Perdu announced that they will be returning for 2026.

Propriétaire’s Christopher Royal and Michael Ziff said they have officially signed a three-year lease agreement with the Naramata Inn, with the bistro reopening on May 1, 2026.

The inn, which operated as both a restaurant and a hotel out of a historic building in the village, had announced that it was closing its doors indefinitely last January, due to continued challenging conditions for tourism.

The news was met with heartbreak in the community, as the Inn, which was constructed 112 years ago, had long been a special place and had once again become a bright spot.

But Ziff and Royal weren't ready to see the doors close for good, and decided to bring forward a new idea.

Royal owns Pizzeria Tratto Napoletana and Chulo, and Ziff previously worked in the management team at the Restaurant at Poplar Grove and Vancouver’s multi-award-winning St. Lawrence restaurant.

The pair said there were thankful for the overwhelming support from locals, visitors, and national media, with included mentions in Vogue, Chatelaine and a feature in The Georgia Straight.

Heading into 2026, they said to expect beloved French classics, a curated and focused wine list, chef-led dinners and intimate events on the front lawn or in their cozy basement bar, The Burrow.

Accommodations for the 2026 season are now open for booking through naramatainn.com.

New for 2026, the Inn will accept a select number of small, intimate weddings. Couples may request the 2026 Wedding Package directly through the Naramata Inn.