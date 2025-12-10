South Okanagan RCMP warn public of speeding ticket text scam circulating

Photo: RCMP RCMP warn of new text scam circulating in the community

The Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP detachment is alerting the public about a new scam circulating.

RCMP have received reports from the public about text messages claiming they have an outstanding speeding ticket and must provide personal information or payment to resolve the issue.

"Most often, these messages include a link directing the recipient to a fraudulent website where victims are asked to enter personal details such as name, date of birth, driver’s license number, banking or credit card information," the RCMP said in their social media post about the scam.

"These messages are not real and do not originate from any law enforcement or legitimate government agency."

If you are a victim of a scam, fraud or cybercrime, RCMP say to reach out to local police as soon as possible.