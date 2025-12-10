279491
276595
Penticton News  

Canadian Blood Services hosting blood donation events for Penticton and area

Plea for blood donors

- | Story: 588613

Blood donors are being sought in Penticton next week, with Canadian Blood Services pleading for people to sign up at mobile donation events.

In a recent press release, Canadian Blood Services says new donors in Penticton and the surrounding areas are needed for pop-ups at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre and Penticton Lakeside Resort.

"Every day, patients across Canada are saved thanks to the generosity of donors. And every day, donors leave knowing they’ve made a meaningful impact — feeling a sense of purpose, achievement, and connection to others," the release reads.

The donation events in Penticton are:

  • Monday, Dec. 15, 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre
  • Tuesday, Dec. 16, 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre
  • Wednesday, Dec. 17, 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m at Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre
  • Thursday, Dec. 18, 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Penticton Lakeside Resort

To find and book an appointment, head to blood.ca, use the GiveBlood app, or call 1 888 2DONATE (1-888-236-6283)

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Penticton News

275158