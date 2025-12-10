Canadian Blood Services hosting blood donation events for Penticton and area

Blood donors are being sought in Penticton next week, with Canadian Blood Services pleading for people to sign up at mobile donation events.
In a recent press release, Canadian Blood Services says new donors in Penticton and the surrounding areas are needed for pop-ups at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre and Penticton Lakeside Resort.
"Every day, patients across Canada are saved thanks to the generosity of donors. And every day, donors leave knowing they’ve made a meaningful impact — feeling a sense of purpose, achievement, and connection to others," the release reads.
The donation events in Penticton are:
- Monday, Dec. 15, 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre
- Tuesday, Dec. 16, 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre
- Wednesday, Dec. 17, 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m at Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre
- Thursday, Dec. 18, 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Penticton Lakeside Resort
To find and book an appointment, head to blood.ca, use the GiveBlood app, or call 1 888 2DONATE (1-888-236-6283)