Silver Eagles Riders give back with holiday donations to Penticton charities

Photo: Silver Eagle Riders Silver Eagles Riders present $500 to feed local kids.

The Penticton Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Silver Eagle Riders, are back again to spread holiday cheer and charity.

In December each year, the group disburses its Christmas donations to local charities.

This year, the group chose to once again present a $500 donation to the Penticton Breakfast Club, run by the Feedway Foundation.

The initiative serves up to 1,000 free breakfasts per week to local elementary school students.

The group's second $500 donation went to the Penticton and District Hospice Society, which connects local families to palliative care and bereavement services, running the Moog and Friends Hospice House.