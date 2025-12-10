New suspect charged in Penticton double homicide, charges dropped against other accused

Photo: Contributed Doug Barker, left, and Alanna Brown, both 30, were found dead north of Penticton in September of 2022

Another person has been charged in connection with the murder of two Penticton residents over three years ago.

Mitchell Reid Meilleur, 35, was charged last month with accessory after the fact to murder and interference with a dead body, in relation to the murder of Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker, who were found dead between Penticton and Summerland.

His charges were not publicly announced by the RCMP, unlike when the Serious Crime Unit announced that they had arrested and charged three people in connection to the deaths in July.

The three named in the RCMP news release were Jilane King, Simon Bourbonnais and Tyler Stuart.

King was charged with first-degree murder of Douglas Barker and accessory after the fact to the homicide of both Barker and Brown, while Bourbonnais faces lesser charges related to the murders.

New charges

On Tuesday, the RCMP confirmed that Meilleur was arrested on Nov. 21 in Calgary, Alta. He remains in custody.

“As this matter, regarding Meilleur, is now before the courts, no further details will be provided,” Cpl. Brett Urano said in an emailed statement.

The BC Prosecution Service was similarly tight-lipped, only explaining its charge approval process, which requires a "substantial likelihood of conviction" before charges are approved.

Charges dropped

With Meilleur now being charged, the Crown has dropped all charges against Tyler Stuart.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed to Castanet that “Stuart is no longer charged with the offences of accessory after the fact to murder and interference with a dead body.”

King and Bourbonnais continue to remain in custody and with their same charges.

More people involved?

Public court documents obtained by Castanet in July from the RCMP also named another man in relation to the murders, though he has not been charged at this time. He also appears in the indictment for Meilleur, dated Nov. 21.

The indictment alleges Yves Emile Grenier was involved in the killing.

Castanet reached out to the BC Prosecution Service for information as to whether Grenier has been formally charged with anything related to the murder of Barker or Brown.

They responded with an emailed statement that Grenier is not currently facing "any criminal charges arising out of this police investigation."

Castanet also reached out to the RCMP for information regarding Grenier or how many more people were believed to be involved, to which they said they “cannot confirm the identity of any person, business or entity who may be subject to an investigation until such time as charges have been sworn.”

RCMP have not publicly named any suspects in this investigation.

Urano said Major Crimes continues in its “pursuit of all persons involved in this investigation of the homicides.”

Meilleur, King and Bourbonnais are due back in court on Wednesday for a brief appearance.