Princeton activates their emergency operation centre with atmospheric river warning issued

The Town of Princeton has activated their Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) as an atmospheric river system is potentially moving into the region.

In an emergency operations notice, the municipality said staff are monitoring the Tulameen and Similkameen River systems.

"Please be aware of the rising water levels and speed of local streams, the Similkameen and Tulameen River systems currently have a High Streamflow Advisory in place," reads the notice.

"Although the current outlook for the region is positive we have activated a level one EOC in response to the long-range weather outlook, as the temperature warms and precipitation shifts from snow to rain."

The town is coordinating with the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen and the province as the situation progresses.

The municipality added the establishment of an EOC centre is a precautionary measure.

