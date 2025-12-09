South Okanagan's Penticton Plaza trades in a share sale

Photo: Avison Young (Canada) Inc. Penticton Plaza sold to Platform Properties Ltd. of Richmond in an all-share deal at the end of September.

The ongoing appetite for open-air malls saw Penticton Plaza trade at the end of September for a value pegged in the “low $20 million” range by Avison Young (Canada) Inc., which handled the sale.

Platform Properties Ltd. of Richmond acquired the mall from Narland Properties through a share sale, with the cap rate at closing in the “high 5 per cent” range.

Avison Young’s Bob Levine, who led a brokerage team including Michael Emmott, Brendan Hannah and Jonathan Hallett, declined to provide further details.

A deal for the property went firm this spring, and Narland Properties announced the sale on Sept. 25.

Narland acquired the property from BentallGreenOak in December 2020, also through Avison Young, in a deal valued at $15.5 million.

Originally built in 1965 on a 4.1-acre site in the heart of Penticton, the plaza was rebuilt in 1984 and a cosmetic renovation occurred in 2005. Avison Young’s sale announcement describes the property as having “long-term growth potential.” Key tenants include Shoppers Drug Mart and BC Liquor Stores, as well as one of the top-performing Safeways in B.C.

With analyses by Altus Group pointing to strengthening cash flow projections across almost all retail formats, investors have been keen to acquire the properties with in a quest for yields.