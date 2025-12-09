Penticton announced as host for provincial Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition

Photo: Contributed The BC Provincial Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition will be held at thePenticton Trade and Convention Centre on May 22-23, 2026, and May 29-30, 2027.

Mine rescue and first aid teams will be coming to Penticton to show off their skills in a provincial contest for 2026 and 2027.

Meet in Penticton and the City of Penticton announced that the community was selected on Tuesday.

The event will take place at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on May 22-23, 2026 and May 29-30, 2027.

Rescue teams from surface and underground mines from across the province will compete throughout the week in an effort to be named the top team.

"We are honoured to host this prestigious event and welcome the mining community to Penticton," Karen Davy, Convention Bureau & Business Liaison Manager at Meet in Penticton said in the news release.

"This is a chance to showcase not only our facilities and event capabilities but also our city's warm hospitality and exceptional setting for provincial-scale gatherings."

The competition is free for spectators to see member put on displays of rescue techniques.

The announcement said the event will show the "capabilities of mine rescue in BC's mining sector today, highlighting the industry's ongoing commitment to safety and preparedness."

Mayor Julius Bloomfield said the announcement is exciting for Penticton, brining in teams from across the province.

"Penticton has a strong tradition of safety and emergency preparedness, with recognized excellence in first responder training. We're also home to many skilled individuals who work in or support the mining industry, and we're proud to be able to showcase our community during this important provincial competition," he said.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals in collaboration with the Mining Association of British Columbia.

Community volunteers are welcome and can contact [email protected] for more information on how to get involved.

For more information or to host an event in Penticton, visit meetinpenticton.com or contact Karen Davy.