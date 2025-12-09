South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation's Giving Tuesday raises more than $830,000 for local hospitals

Photo: SOS Medical Foundation The Penticton Sun Rise Rotary Club donated $8,652 on Giving Tuesday

A huge amount has been raised for health care in the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation's fundraiser in November, providing generous donations on "Giving Tuesday."

The initiative raised more than $830,000 to support critical healthcare needs and priority projects at Penticton Regional Hospital and South Okanagan General Hospital.

The initiative was locally launched in 2021 and was inspired by local businessman Gerry Turchak of Brutus Truck Bodies by Nor-Mar Industries Ltd.

"Giving Tuesday has grown into one of the foundation’s most impactful annual fundraising initiatives. Once again this year, Brutus Truck Bodies stepped forward as matching gift champion, matching donor contributions dollar-for-dollar up to $75,000 throughout the month-long campaign," SOS Medical said in their press release.

The foundation received several incredible donations, including a few notable cheque presentations from local clubs.

This included a $1,000 donation from the Penticton and District Stamp Club, a $2,000 donation from the Penticton Lions Club, a $1000 donation from the Keremeos Royal Purple Lodge #83 and an $8,652 donation from the Penticton Rotary.

PRH's campaign this year focused on advancing care for cancer and heart disease with the purchase of advanced, AI-assisted medical technology.

"Donations will help purchase a new Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) system and a replacement Echocardiogram machine. These upgrades will accelerate diagnoses, shorten wait times, and ensure patients receive life-saving care right here at home," SOS Medical said.

At SOGH, the funds will support the foundation’s $2 million campaign to enhance local care.

This goal focused on three critical priorities: bringing ultrasound to SOGH for the first time, upgrading to a new digital X-ray system, and adding temporary housing to help keep the emergency department fully staffed, which has seen ongoing closures for years.

“The success of this year’s GivingTuesday campaign shows us the power of this community,” Ian Lindsay, CEO of the SOS Medical Foundation, said.

“Together, we’re building a healthier future for everyone in our region. Thank you for making it happen.”

To continue to help bolster local health care, donate to the SOS Medical Foundation's 20th Annual Tree of Dreams campaign at www.sosmedicalfoundation.com