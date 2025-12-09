Tickets on sale for Penticton's Frost Fest Gala in support of Kidzfest

Photo: Poplar Grove Winery This year’s Frost Fest Gala take place on Friday, Jan. 23 at Poplar Grove Winry.

Tickets are now on sale for the second annual Frost Fest Gala to kick off a weekend of winter fun in Penticton.

The gala, hosted by Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest and Poplar Grove Winery, will be taking place on Friday, Jan. 23 at the winery as a part of the festival weekend.

Hosted by the City of Penticton, Frost Fest takes place this year from Jan. 23-25.

"The Frost Fest Gala is known for bringing together community leaders, philanthropists, and supporters for an unforgettable evening of winter-themed elegance, entertainment, and charitable impact," organizers said in the press release.

This year’s gala will feature:

Live performances from local artists

Exclusive cocktails and a three course dinner curated by Cocktails & Canapes Catering

Wine by Poplar Grove Winery

Silent and live auctions with exclusive packages and experiences

A dazzling winter wonderland atmosphere

Proceeds from the event will support Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest Society, helping fund local programs for children and families in the South Okanagan.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests back for another magical evening," Rachel Bland, a Frost Fest organizing team member said.

“The Frost Fest Gala is more than a celebration—it’s a chance for the community to come together and create meaningful, lasting change.”

Tickets are available online here. This is a 19+ event. No minors permitted.

Sponsorship packages and auction item donation opportunities are also available; inquiries can be directed to Jacki Kliever, [email protected]