Penticton Regional Hospital receives $30K gift to help bring in orthopedic robotic surgical assistant

Photo: South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation Jack Rogers is on the immediate left, Ian Lindsay (South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation CEO,) Susan Duncliffe and Dr. Tim Bell head of orthopedics surgery.

A robotic surgery assistant joining the Orthopedics team at the Penticton Regional Hospital in getting closer to fruition, thanks to a generous donation recently made.

The SOS Medical Foundation announced a $30,000 gift from Jack Rogers and Sue Duncliffe in support of the ROSA Robotic Surgical Assistant on Monday.

"This leading-edge technology is a top priority on the Orthopedics team's equipment wish list at Penticton Regional Hospital," SOS Medical said in the news release.

"Both Rogers and Duncliffe have received exceptional care at PRH over the years, inspiring them to give back in a meaningful way."

The couple said as they age, having top quality healthcare available is very important to them. Rogers has had Dr. Tim Bell and his team of professionals performed two hip surgeries for him.

“We have always felt grateful for the care we received at PRH, and we want to help ensure that others can benefit from the same level of support. With the pressures of an aging population and limited government funding, we felt it was important to invest directly in our community,” they said.

Used by orthopedic surgeons to perform hip replacements, ROSA assists the surgeon while they are fully in control of the procedure, providing "real-time data, precision guidance, and a personalized surgical plan for each patient."

The potential in having the robotic assistance is to add improved implant placement, smaller incisions, and quicker recovery.

“We hope our contribution assists PRH healthcare professionals by ensuring quality care, shorter hospital stays, and faster paths to recovery,” the couple said. “Far too often, we take our public healthcare system for granted. Nothing is free in life except poor advice.”

The SOS Medical Foundation said they were deeply grateful for the couple's generosity and community leadership.

To help bring ROSA to Penticton Regional Hospital, donations can be made through the Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Tree of Dreams campaign.

Gifts made through Tree of Dreams can be designated to support ROSA. Learn more or donate online at www.sosmedicalfoundation.com/tree-of-dreams.