Lower Similkameen Indian Band's landslide system prepares against risk

Photo: LSIB Lower Similkameen Indian Band.

As an atmospheric river inches toward the Okanagan, the Lower Similkameen Indian Band says its new monitoring system is a reminder to watch for potential landslides.

"This incoming system right now seems like it's going to be a warmer system," said Justin Smith, LSIB communications coordinator.

"And once you get that, the snow that we had earlier that was sticking up high [on the mountains], we might get some melt of that higher snow that's way up there that we sorely need.

"It might start coming down and joining water down with other storms or with other creeks, and causing more areas of concern."

In April, LSIB set up a Slope Monitoring System via Westrek Geotechnical Services, following a series of landslides on K Mountain.

Since then, the system has been providing realtime avalanche and landslide monitoring for the southern area of the Similkameen River of Chopaka and the Ashnola corridor.

The Okanagan-Similkameen has seen landslides over the past few days alongside precipitation, including rockfall along Highway 97 in Summerland and Nickel Plate Road east of Hedley.

On Monday, an LSIB landslide warning was reissued after rockfall temporarily closed Ashnola Road, extending roughly 0.5 km off of the pavement Friday.

LSIB worked with the Ministry of Transportation and said it discovered Friday's slide was activated from higher up the mountain, then falling from various channels.

Increased precipitation and extreme weather events affect slopes.

"What was being noticed is once you get that vegetation destroyed in the areas where the soil is baked, there's nothing to really hold that water or that dirt together," Smith said.

"So, as the climate change increases with — the atmospheric river in 2021 [and] certain freshets — it was also realized that we're going to see a lot more slope movement in those areas, especially those areas affected by the fire."

Smith said LSIB has been seeing that water has been pooling in an 'unintended reservoir' on the mountains, which don't run off, but instead lead to increased overflows and slurries.

"As soon as that starts to overflow, it starts to make its own path, and it's already softened up everything underneath it, whether it's rocks or soil [...] it causes debris flow."

Smith added extreme heat, freeze-and-thaw effects, and storms cause the region to become more vulnerable to recurring slides.



"We just have to keep a sharper eye on what's going on," Smith said.

LSIB said that since it launched its self-reporting tool in October, the Slope Monitoring System has been more accurate, allowing the algorithm learn from itself.

Additionally, the system coordinates with other municipalities, services, and organizations.

"I don't think we would be as educated and as watchful about it without that monitoring," Smith said, adding that everything is interconnected in the Sylix tradition.

"If these things hadn't started to happen — the education or the historical knowledge from our elders — started making sense together, I don't think we would be near as prepared. And I don't think we would take it as seriously as we do."

Moving forward, the LSIB will be working with its funding partner Indigenous Services Canada and Westrek to expand the service areas affected by wildfires, storms, and drought.