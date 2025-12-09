Stockings heading to Penticton businesses for Toys for Tots to Teens collection

Photo: Jasmine Aantjes Castanet staff and local students are in the process of distributing stockings to local businesses as part of the annual fill-a-stocking campaign.

It's just a couple days until the annual Toys for Tots to Teens gift drive at Penticton Secondary School, and the team at Castanet and students are ready to collect for all those in need.

Students are hoping to collect 1,000 toys or more to ensure no kid goes without presents under their tree. All of the toys and proceeds will go to families in School District 67, Penticton and Summerland.

Castanet staff and local students are distributing stockings to local businesses as part of the annual Fill-a-Stocking campaign, aiming to fill as many large stockings as possible with goodies for children aged 0-18.

Items could include toys, gifts or gift cards, and everything will be donated to the annual drive at Toy drive at Penticton Secondary School on Thursday.

Anyone interested in filling up a stocking can email [email protected] or text 250-460-0121 to request a stocking be dropped off to you.

Fill the stocking and bring it to the Toys for Tots to Teens event at Pen High and receive a complimentary breakfast bag in exchange for your donation, starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday until the food runs out.

The event features live, local entertainment, and all are welcome to enjoy the fun.

If you can't make breakfast, donations can still be dropped off that entire day until 3 p.m. at Pen High, or one of the Castanet team members can pick up your stocking for you.

Call 250-460-0121 to schedule Jasmine, Elin or Andrea to come by.

Or, donate online here.