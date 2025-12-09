Rock band Rise Against announces March tour date in Penticton

Photo: Mynxii White Rise Against Announces North American Headline Dates with Special Guest Destroy Boys

Rise Against will be stopping in Penticton in March for their spring 2026 tour.

The Chicago-based alternative rock band announced a handful of dates across Canada and the U.S. on Tuesday with Destroy Boys, including a stop at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Friday, March 27, 2026.

The band formed in 1999 and their current line-up includes vocalist/rhythm guitarist Tim McIlrath, lead guitarist Zach Blair, bassist Joe Principe and drummer Brandon Barnes.

Rise Against's latest Loma Vista release, Ricochet, is described in the concert announcement as their "most visceral, urgent, and high-stakes song cycle."

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased online at ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC).

For exclusive venue presale, join the SOEC Cyber Club. Venue presale will begin Thursday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m.