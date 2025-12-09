Photo: Contributed Rockfall closes Nickel Plate Road east of Hedley.

Drivers can anticipate a road closure on Nickel Plate Road east of Hedley Tuesday, due to rockfall.

In a morning press release, the Lower Similkameen Indian Band said Nickel Plate Road is closed two kilometres up from Hedley.

Rockfall occurred Monday night and Tuesday morning.

"The estimated time of re-opening is not available, due to a pending geo-technical assessment. AIM Roads remains on scene," LSIB said.

The Okanagan-Similkameen is seeing other rockfall events, with minor rockfall falling on Highway 97 about four kilometres north of Summerland on Monday.