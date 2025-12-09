Atmospheric river to hit Highway 3, up to 80 mm of rainfall expected

Photo: Drive BC Motorists traveling Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton on the Allison Pass, are being warned of heavy rain.

An atmospheric river is set to roll through B.C., bringing with it up to 80 millimetres of rain.

Motorists traveling Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton on the Allison Pass, are being warned of rainy conditions by Environment Canada, in addition to people living in the Fraser Valley, Manning and Sunshine Valley areas



"An atmospheric river will arrive on the south coast of BC bringing heavy rain tonight through Wednesday," the national weather agency said.

"Warm air with the system will cause freezing levels to rise and snowmelt combined with the rain may result in high streamflows and localized flooding."



Water will likely pool on roads and in low-lying areas, potentially making driving more difficult.

Drivers are asked to go to DriveBC to monitor conditions, as needed.