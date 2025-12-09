Landslide warning re-issued for Similkameen after rock fall

Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band Rock fall on Ashnola Road in Similkameen Dec. 5.

A landslide warning has been re-issued by the Lower Similkameen Indian Band Monday.

In a press release, the LSIB said the warning is in effect for both the Ashnola and Chopaka areas as of Monday at 4p.m. until Saturday at 4 a.m.

The warning coincides with a possible incoming atmospheric river system from the Pacific coast and rain at multiple elevations.

Precipitation can impact slope activity.

The warning follows another landslide warning issued by the LSIB's slope monitoring system from Thursday to Monday.

On Friday, Ashnola Road was temporarily closed due to rock fall that extended roughly 0.5 km off of the pavement.

The LSIB has said the warning only indicates potential landslide weather conditions and is not an alert.

Those who see any slope movement are asked to move to a safe location and call 911.

LSIB said it is continuing to monitor the area.